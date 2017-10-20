Live Adobe MAX – The Creativity Conference
ZUPAGRAFIKA .
Poznań, Poland
MODERN EAST
MODERN EAST©
Build Your Own Modernist DDR


Omnipresent plattenbau housing estates, monumental hochhäuser, cosmic milk bars; the post-war East Germany was rebuilt on concrete foundations to stand for the new modernity and shape the unique and no less controversial urban landscape of German Democratic Republic. 

MODERN EAST: Build Your Own Modernist DDR by Zupagrafika celebrates socialist modernist and brutalist architecture of the former East Germany and allows you to playfully reconstruct some of the most intriguing edifices erected between early 1950s
and late 1980s - from the massive plattenbauten of Rostock, through the icons of DDR-Moderne, like Kino International or Haus des Berliner Verlages, to the demolished relict of East Germany`s heyday - Mokka-Milch-Eisbar 'Kosmos'. All models feature detailed illustrations of the original facades before their renovation.

The kit includes: 9 illustrated paper models to cutout and assemble, a foreword on the history of Deutsche Demokratische Republik architecture by Florian Heilmeyer, a short information on each building, and easy to follow instructions.

Haus des Berliner Verlages. Berlin (Ost)
Kino International. Berlin (Ost)
Ernst-Thälmann-Park Housing Complex. Berlin (Ost)
Mokka-Milch-Eisbar 'Kosmos'. Cottbus
Y-Hochhaus. Dessau
Hochhaus Pirnaischer Platz. Dresden
'Scheiben' Housing Complex. Halle (Neustadt)
City-Hochhaus. Leipzig
Terrassenhaus, Schmarl Housing Estate. Rostock

Out: October 2017
Now available in our online shop >> https://goo.gl/VFTPej <<  
and selected bookshops around Europe

Author: Zupagrafika. Publisher: Zupagrafika. ISBN 978-83-947503-4-3
Kino International posters: inspired by films produced in DDR, designed by Zupagrafika.
Distribution in Germany: Koenig Books; UK: Tournaround; Poland: Bęc Zmiana  I  © Zupagrafika 2017
