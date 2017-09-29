Airbnb – Curated Restaurants

About

A great meal shared with friends, old or new, can make a trip special. That’s why, starting today, you can book a table at nearly 650 restaurants across the United States directly through Airbnb, powered by Resy. Through agency Bokeh I got to illustrate as well as handle the character animation in this spot created to highlight the launch of the new "restaurant tab" in the Airbnb app. Read Less

