Multiple Owners
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
JUCO Photo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Bloomsbury for Nylon
Art Direction
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/4/2017
Bloomsbury for Nylon
Art Direction
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/4/2017
Bloomsbury for Nylon Magazine, starring Elizabeth Morley. Styled by Christine Baker, hair by Rick Grandone, make up by Mia Yang and nails by Kait Mosh. Floral arrangements by Yasmine Khatib.
Credits
Julia Galdo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
JUCO Photo
Los Angeles, CA, USA
