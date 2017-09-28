JOHANNA OTERO – Wedding Atelier









MÉXICO









Johanna Otero is a professional wedding planner based in Puerto Vallarta. The location is one of Mexico's most beautiful beach resort cities, an ideal spot to host an unforgettable marriage ceremony. Johanna provides her services mainly to an international clientele, but is also very popular among local couples who wish to have a memorable celebration too.





La Tortillería designed a monogram seamlessly blending her initials into a letter W, which of course, stands for Weddings. The logotype for the brand was created with a formal and most classic font, resulting in a typography that can stand the test of time and project an elegant image.





A bride has many tasks to complete before deciding everything is perfect, we developed a hard cover folder to hold every plan, document, picture or sample in place during the days before the wedding. Also, we designed the brand's business card, embossing Johanna's name in copper foil. The sides of the card present this pleasing effect as well.



























