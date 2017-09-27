Guzz Soares
São Paulo, Brazil
Imaginary Friend Society
1978
694
48
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    This is a project that I participated this year. It's a commercial for a children hospital. I was responsible for some look development Thanks… Read More
