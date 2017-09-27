Discover
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Guzz Soares
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Imaginary Friend Society
Animation
Advertising
Cartooning
1978
694
48
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/27/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Guzz Soares
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Imaginary Friend Society
Animation
Advertising
Cartooning
1978
694
48
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/27/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
This is a project that I participated this year. It's a commercial for a children hospital. I was responsible for some look development Thanks…
Read More
This is a project that I participated this year. It's a commercial for a children hospital. I was responsible for some look development Thanks Roof Studio for the opportunity!
Read Less
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Guzz Soares
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
You'll love it, too!
by:
Guzz Soares
Cartooning
161
941
Geoff
by:
Guzz Soares
Animation
730
2578
Featured On:
9/19/2017
Grey Worm
by:
Guzz Soares
Cartooning
88
721
Malcolm X
by:
Guzz Soares
Cartooning
231
1347
Respect!
by:
Guzz Soares
Cartooning
394
2395
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
This is a project that I participated this year. It's a commercial for a children hospital. I was responsible for some look development Thanks Roof Studio for the opportunity!
Published:
Credits
Guzz Soares
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.