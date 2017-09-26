Vicarious

Vicarious is a company located in San Francisco, California specializing in the

development of artificial intelligence. Teaching robots new actions becomes an easy

task if they feature a conceptual understanding of the world, as we humans have. For

this reason, the company is dedicated to the creation of algorithms, based on the

computational principles of the brain, with the objective of attaining the ability

to think and learn as humans do.





Vicarious's graphic identity redesign, considers the company's experience in the tech industry with all its perfectionism, not ignoring its friendliness and human touch. For this project, we balanced the color palette, typographic styles and shape & icons strokes with friendly and corresponding tones with the concept of modernity.





The identity was created as the basis of a brand that could evolve and adapt to change, something very common in the tech industry, nonetheless remaining timeless and visually distinctive.





The selected typography for this project, objektiv mk1, was designed in 2016 by Bruno Mello. This typography is inspired by mathematical structures, making it consistent with the brand applications.





For the website, we created a simple and intuitive language within grid-based modern typographic dispositions. The defined hierarchies are identifiable in the interface design supported by the use of three typographic weights: medium, light and thin,

complementing each other making the site's content easier to read.