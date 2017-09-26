Vicarious
Vicarious is a company located in San Francisco, California specializing in the development of artificial intelligence. Teaching robots new actions becomes an easy task if they feature a conceptual understanding of the world, as we humans have. For this reason, the company is dedicated to the creation of algorithms, based on the computational principles of the brain, with the objective of attaining the ability to think and learn as humans do.
Vicarious's graphic identity redesign, considers the company's experience in the tech industry with all its perfectionism, not ignoring its friendliness and human touch. For this project, we balanced the color palette, typographic styles and shape & icons strokes with friendly and corresponding tones with the concept of modernity.
The identity was created as the basis of a brand that could evolve and adapt to change, something very common in the tech industry, nonetheless remaining timeless and visually distinctive.
The selected typography for this project, objektiv mk1, was designed in 2016 by Bruno Mello. This typography is inspired by mathematical structures, making it consistent with the brand applications.
For the website, we created a simple and intuitive language within grid-based modern typographic dispositions. The defined hierarchies are identifiable in the interface design supported by the use of three typographic weights: medium, light and thin,
complementing each other making the site's content easier to read.
Vicarious es una compañía ubicada en San Francisco California especializada en el desarrollo de inteligencia artificial. Enseñar a robots nuevas acciones se convierte en una tarea fácil si cuentan con un entendimiento conceptual del mundo, tal como lo
tenemos los humanos. Por este motivo, la compañía se dedica a la creación de algoritmos, basándose en los principios computacionales del cerebro, con el objetivo de alcanzar la habilidad de pensar y aprender tal como lo hacen los humanos.
El rediseño de la identidad gráfica de Vicarious considera la experiencia de la compañía en la industria de la tecnología con todo su perfeccionismo sin ignorar su toque humano y amigable. Para este proyecto, equilibramos la paleta de colores, estilos tipográficos y trazos de figuras e iconos con tonos amigables y congruentes con el concepto de modernidad.
La identidad fue creada como la base de una marca que podría evolucionar y adaptarse a cambios, algo muy común en la industria de la tecnología, manteniéndose atemporal y visualmente distintiva.
La tipografía utilizada para este proyecto, objektiv mk1, fue diseñada en el 2016 por Bruno Mello. Esta tipografía está inspirada en estructuras matemáticas lo que la hace consistente con las aplicaciones de marca.
Para el sitio web, creamos un lenguaje simple e intuitivo con disposiciones tipográficas modernas basadas en sistemas reticulares. Las jerarquías definidas son identificables en el diseño de interfase apoyadas por la utilización de tres pesos tipográficos: medium, light y thin, complementándose entre sí haciendo el contenido del sitio mas sencillo de leer.
