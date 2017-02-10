Katharina Schwarz
Graz, Austria
»Nichtsein« ist a book about different psychological, biological or cultural factors that can affect suicidal thoughts. The visual approach for representing the topic of suicide was to reduce the infographics step by step until they almost disappear. Some parts were removed completely from the page, leaving only empty space behind, like the people themselves.  

This  project was part of the Visual Society Program (ViSoP) and was developed in collaboration with Ellen von den Driesch from the Social Science Center Berlin (WZB).





The first chapter in the book represents the factor age. Every hole stands for one suicide in Germany in 2015, sorted by age. Some other chapters are gender, income, love, marital status or being part of minority groups.


