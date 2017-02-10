















»Nichtsein« ist a book about different psychological, biological or cultural factors that can affect suicidal thoughts. The visual approach for representing the topic of suicide was to reduce the infographics step by step until they almost disappear. Some parts were removed completely from the page, leaving only empty space behind, like the people themselves.





This project was part of the Visual Society Program (ViSoP) and was developed in collaboration with Ellen von den Driesch from the Social Science Center Berlin (WZB).















