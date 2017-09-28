MUUI
Muui is a drink that connects generations with a classic milk and cocoa recipe, a flavor inherited over time in Yucatecan homes. With a centennial formula and total local production, drinking MUUI is returning to simpler times and seating at the family table to share stories and experiences.
The brand's design is inspired by a classic aesthetic, a range of pastel-yellow shades and brown, reminiscent of the ingredients in the drink.
Illustrations of castles, boats and chocolate-seas were created and are applied on the bottle, evoking stories of yesteryear, transmitted from generation to generation.
The name MUUI communicates the values and qualities of the brand in different applications, backed by an original and unique typography.
