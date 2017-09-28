Bienal Comunicación
Mérida, Mexico
    MUUI is a drink that connects generations with a classic milk and cocoa recipe, a flavor inherited over time in Yucatecan homes. With a centennia… Read More
    MUUI is a drink that connects generations with a classic milk and cocoa recipe, a flavor inherited over time in Yucatecan homes. With a centennial formula and total local production, drinking MUUI is returning to simpler times and seating at the family table to share stories and experiences. The brand's design is inspired by a classic aesthetic, a range of pastel-yellow shades and brown, reminiscent of the ingredients in the drink. Illustrations of castles, boats and chocolate-seas were created and are applied on the bottle, evoking stories of yesteryear, transmitted from generation to generation. The name MUUI communicat­es the values ​​and qualities of the brand in different applications, backed by an original and unique typography. Read Less
MUUI

Muui is a drink that connects generations with a classic milk and cocoa recipe, a flavor inherited over time in Yucatecan homes. With a centennial formula and total local production, drinking MUUI is returning to simpler times and seating at the family table to share stories and experiences.
The brand's design is inspired by a classic aesthetic, a range of pastel-yellow shades and brown, reminiscent of the ingredients in the drink.
Illustrations of castles, boats and chocolate-seas were created and are applied on the bottle, evoking stories of yesteryear, transmitted from generation to generation.
The name MUUI communicat­es the values ​​and qualities of the brand in different applications, backed by an original and unique typography.
