Multiple Owners
Serial Cut™ Madrid, Spain
Paloma Rincón Madrid, Spain
Birduals
    “Birduals” is a collaborative project with Paloma Rincón, where three stuffed birds are featured in a warm and graphic environment. The stuffed* animals depict the duality of life and death. Their bright feathers and proud poses reveal an unreal sense of vitality and lightness, whereas the copper portion, consequence of trespassing the golden ring, shows a static figure evoking a heavy copper statue. *The three stuffed animals used in this project died of natural causes and were handled with love and care. Read Less
Birduals for DLTD-Scenes
“Birduals” is a collaborative project with Paloma Rincón, where three stuffed birds are featured in a warm and graphic environment. The stuffed* animals depict the duality of life and death. Their bright feathers and proud poses reveal an unreal sense of vitality and lightness, whereas the copper portion, consequence of trespassing the golden ring, shows a static figure evoking a heavy copper statue. *The three stuffed animals used in this project died of natural causes and were handled with love and care.
