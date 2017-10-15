Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Lost in Space
1936
280
25
Illustration
Lost in Space 
Up2U Action Adventure novel. Paperback
Text by Jan Fields
2017 ABDO Publishing
You can buy it on Amazon
Thank You!
