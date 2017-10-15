Discover
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Lost in Space
Illustration
Character Design
1936
280
25
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/15/2017
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
10/12/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Lost in Space
Illustration
Character Design
1936
280
25
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
10/15/2017
Project Featured On:
Illustration
—
10/12/2017
Add to Collection
Lost in Space
Up2U Action Adventure novel. Paperback
Text by
Jan Fields
2017 ABDO Publishing
+info
You can buy it on
Amazon
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
El islote de los perros
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
1991
19280
Featured On:
6/22/2017
CHEFS
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
1459
25628
Featured On:
5/11/2017
Depression: Let’s talk
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
1690
19764
Featured On:
10/15/2016
Mind Your Monsters
by:
Oriol Vidal
Character Design
4799
41344
Featured On:
10/7/2015
Happy Holidays!
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
291
2201
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.