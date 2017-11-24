Vestre – Urban structure

Vestre Catalog 2017

Urban structures

Concept, book cover, design & layout, for the catalog, «Urban structures».





Vestre is Scandinavia's leading manufacturer of outdoor furniture for public spaces. The products are manufactured at their factory in Sweden, and the head quarter is in Oslo. 2017 is the year Vestres products will be launced in several European countries and the catalogs are published in English, Norwegian, Swedish, French and German. In addition to a brief presentation of Vestre, the entire assortment is presented in the catalog with product photos, environmental photo, price list and technical drawings.





The world is more urban than ever. In 30 years, 70% of the world's population will live in urban areas. Vestre will help create modern cities for everybody by developing innovative and aesthetic furniture that make a difference for the population. The idea for catalog design came from studying urban maps and repeating structures. By developing a grid as a synthesis of a city map, we created a functional framework and a relevant concept for the design.




