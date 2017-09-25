Discover
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
vacaliebres ©
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Japanese Folktales
Illustration
Graphic Design
Art Direction
3452
273
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/25/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
vacaliebres ©
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Japanese Folktales
Illustration
Graphic Design
Art Direction
3452
273
18
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/25/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Set of illustrations based on some creatures of old Japanese folktales.
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
vacaliebres ©
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
5 years 235 signs.
by:
vacaliebres ©
Editorial Design
301
2104
Featured On:
7/9/2017
ALL DAY Miami
by:
vacaliebres ©
Branding
104
1102
Chinese Astrology.
by:
vacaliebres ©
Art Direction
4100
60223
Featured On:
3/27/2017
Iwa Pin.
by:
vacaliebres ©
Art Direction
361
3991
Bent Taco - Quick Lunch Late Nights.
by:
vacaliebres ©
Branding
1378
8973
Featured On:
8/31/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Set of illustrations based on some creatures of old Japanese folktales.
Published:
Credits
vacaliebres ©
Genoa, Italy
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
ukiyo-e
woodprints
japanese
japan
netsuke
Akabeko
Legendary
tenko
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.