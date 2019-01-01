Jan Erik Waider
Hamburg, Germany
PYRAMIDEN – A Soviet Ghost Town on Svalbard (78° North)
Jan Erik Waider
Hamburg, Germany
PYRAMIDEN – A Soviet Ghost Town on Svalbard (78° North)
    PYRAMIDEN is a personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images were taken in the abandoned Rus…
    PYRAMIDEN is a personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images were taken in the abandoned Russian settlement and coal-mining community Pyramiden (Пирамида, Piramida in Russian) on the archipelago of Svalbard, Norway. ◾ All images are available for commercial and editorial licensing in high-resolution: licensing@northlandscapes.com ◾ Jan Erik Waider offers photo productions in Nordic countries like Iceland, Greenland and Norway and is specialized in landscape and product photography. More information on www.northlandscapes.com Read Less
PYRAMIDENПирамида

Pyramiden is an abandoned coal mining settlement on Svalbard, a group of Norwegian islands at 78° North. It was founded by Sweden in 1910 and was sold to the Soviet Union in 1927. In 1998, the settlement was abandoned and is now completely deserted, except for one hotel. Back in the day, Pyramiden used to have a population of about 1,000 and was one of the northernmost settlements in the world. Its name was derived from the pyramid-shaped mountain right next to the settlement.
N O R T H L A N D S C A P E S
Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com

Website   Facebook    Instagram​​​​​​​    Licensing
