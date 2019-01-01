PYRAMIDEN – A Soviet Ghost Town on Svalbard (78° North)

About

PYRAMIDEN is a personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images were taken in the abandoned Rus… Read More

PYRAMIDEN is a personal photo series by German landscape and advertising photographer Jan Erik Waider. The images were taken in the abandoned Russian settlement and coal-mining community Pyramiden (Пирамида, Piramida in Russian) on the archipelago of Svalbard, Norway. ◾ All images are available for commercial and editorial licensing in high-resolution: licensing@northlandscapes.com ◾ Jan Erik Waider offers photo productions in Nordic countries like Iceland, Greenland and Norway and is specialized in landscape and product photography. More information on www.northlandscapes.com Read Less

Published: