As part of Montreal’s 375th anniversary, the Quartier des spectacles has transformed urban walking with KM3 (pronounced “kilometre cube”), a major interactive public art event. Thanks to a predominantly digital integrated campaign developed by lg2, the public was invited to rediscover the cultural heart of the city by exploring over 20 works as well as several festive events imagined by some 30 artists, featured in public spaces, on building façades and in underused sites.





The colours, vitality and flexibility of the visual identity use surprise as a conduit to discovery. The advertising executions are reminiscent of a larger-than-life concept – the power of 3 – in all media buys. The complete digital experience allows users to discover and better understand the different works in KM3 by locating them within the space itself.