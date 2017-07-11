Maison Lucien Gau - brand identity

Maison Lucien Gau



Maison Lucien Gau is a family-run business listed as a living heritage, created in 1860, perpetuating the art bronze profession. It manufactures and restores lighting fixtures and art furniture, mainly intended for a clientele of luxury hotels and resorts, yacht builders and architects, all over the world. Based in Paris, the company has a showroom near Bastille, at the bottom of a splendid private courtyard. We were approached late 2016 to rethink the overall positioning of this legendary brand, which suffered from a lack of presence and visibility. By adopting a method of meticulous craft work, we wanted to transcribe the soul of a company that has gone through the decades without ever compromising its know-how. The new visual identity is based on a monogram "LG", fine, balanced and symmetrical, resuming the shape of a chandelier, and on a serif wordmark entirely designed for the occasion. The graphic style, without any superfluous elements but with rigorous construction, and the choice of materials, which has shown special attention, complete the emergence of a new elegant and graceful branding.







Maison Lucien Gau est une entreprise familiale classée au patrimoine vivant, créée en 1860, perpétuant le métier de bronzier d'art. Il fabrique et restaure des luminaires et du mobilier d'art, principalement destinés à une clientèle d'hôtels et résidences de luxe, de constructeurs de yachts et d'architectes, dans le monde entier. Basée à Paris, l'entreprise dispose d'un showroom près de Bastille, au fond d'une splendide cour privée. Nous avons été approchés fin 2016 pour repenser l'ensemble du positionnement de cette marque légendaire, qui souffrait d'un déficit de présence et de visibilité. En adoptant une méthode de travail artisanale et minutieuse, nous avons souhaité retranscrire l'âme d'une entreprise qui a traversé les décennies sans jamais compromettre son savoir-faire. La nouvelle identité visuelle repose sur un monogramme "LG", fin, équilibré et symétrique, reprenant la forme d'un lustre, et sur une typographie serif entièrement dessinée pour l'occasion. Le style graphique, dénué de tout élément superflu mais à la construction rigoureuse, et le choix des matériaux, qui a fait preuve d'une attention particulière, parachèvent l'émergence d'un nouveau branding élégant et gracile.

