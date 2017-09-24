About

Academia English & Writing Centre represents the combination of perspectives derived from the institutions that set the global educational agenda. We wanted to find a balance between an unobtrusive design with clean aesthetics that is also fun and inspiring so we explored the usage of blue and grey colours with copper foil to give a feeling that is both regal and warm. The clean typography with a heavy-weighted serif portrays a deep foundation of this institution that is both prestige and authentic. With the textured fabric paper on the cover, the collaterals and stationery are instantly more distinctive, bringing together all the elements that represent all that Academia stands for. Read Less

