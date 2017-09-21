Airdate - Men at Work

About

Pauline Barendregt, Creative Director from Men at Work, asked me to develop & design their new private label, Airdate. Nonchalant, fresh and playful with a bright soul. That about sums up the specifics of AIRDATE. Non pretentious with a touch of glam for cool, unapologetic women. AIRDATE launches the right styles with a flawless sense of timing and is king when it comes to that certain ‘je ne sais quoi’. YOU LIKE ? Brand Design, Logo, Labels, Artworks, Launch Campaign and Web & POS Assets Amsterdam, 2017 Read Less

