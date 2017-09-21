Rand Corp. 2017 Calendar

Rand Corporation has been featuring notable individuals in their calendar since 1962. All the portraits have been accompanied by quotations from each character. I was chosen to do 2017 calendar for Rand. It was a lot of fun and I have been inspired by many of these characters. I hope you enjoy this series as much as I do.
Elie Wiesel (1928 - 2016) - Writer and Nobelist
Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) - abolitionist and orator
Anna Gray Bennett (1917 - 2012) - Curator for textile arts, the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco
Katherine Johnson (1918- ) - Physicist and mathematician
Sonia Manzano (1950 - ) - actor and author
Hildegard of Bingen (1098 - 1179) - abbess, scholar, and composer
Haruki Murakami (1949 - ) - novelist, essayist, and translator
Gerty Cori (1896 - 1957) - biochemist and Nobelist
Bertha von Suttner (1843 - 1914) - pacifist, novelist, and Nobelist
Susan B. Anthony (1820 - 1906) - suffragist, abolitionist, and lecturer
Paulo Coelho (1947 - ) - novelist and lyricist
Thomas Paine (1737 - 1809) - political activist and philosopher
