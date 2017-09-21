Gary Kelley
Cedar Falls, IA, USA
Rand Corp. 2017 Calendar
1275
126
14
Rand Corporation has been featuring notable individuals in their calendar since 1962. All the portraits have been accompanied by quotations from each character. I was chosen to do 2017 calendar for Rand. It was a lot of fun and I have been inspired by many of these characters. I hope you enjoy this series as much as I do.
Elie Wiesel (1928 - 2016) - Writer and Nobelist 
Frederick Douglass (1818-1895) - abolitionist and orator
Anna Gray Bennett (1917 - 2012) - Curator for textile arts, the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco
Katherine Johnson (1918- ) - Physicist and mathematician
Sonia Manzano (1950 - ) - actor and author
Hildegard of Bingen (1098 - 1179) - abbess, scholar, and composer
Haruki Murakami (1949 - ) - novelist, essayist, and translator
Gerty Cori (1896 - 1957) - biochemist and Nobelist
Bertha von Suttner (1843 - 1914) - pacifist, novelist, and Nobelist
Susan B. Anthony (1820 - 1906) - suffragist, abolitionist, and lecturer
Paulo Coelho (1947 - ) - novelist and lyricist
Thomas Paine (1737 - 1809) - political activist and philosopher

