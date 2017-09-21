nolii

2017



Disruptive devices



We believe in doing more with the tools you have, so you can be more focused on the important things in life.



From chaotic cords and broken cables to limited charging solutions, our lives are too often interrupted by everyday

tech challenges. We believe technology should improve your lifestyle, not complicate it.



Driven by insightful market

and user observations, nolii delivers a versatile system of products that work alone or together to enable users to

stay connected effortlessly – from charging your laptop on-the-go, and transferring files quickly and efficiently, to

minimising clutter with intelligent, multi-functional products.

