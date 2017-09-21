nolii
2017
Disruptive devices

We believe in doing more with the tools you have, so you can be more focused on the important things in life.

From chaotic cords and broken cables to limited charging solutions, our lives are too often interrupted by everyday
tech challenges. We believe technology should improve your lifestyle, not complicate it. 

Driven by insightful market
and user observations, nolii delivers a versatile system of products that work alone or together to enable users to
stay connected effortlessly – from charging your laptop on-the-go, and transferring files quickly and efficiently, to
minimising clutter with intelligent, multi-functional products.
