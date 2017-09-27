Discover
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Asís .
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Asís Logos Vol.2
Branding
Graphic Design
Typography
3667
452
36
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/27/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Asís .
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Asís Logos Vol.2
Branding
Graphic Design
Typography
3667
452
36
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/27/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
Asís logo collection volume 2: 1-4. Advanced Radar Technologies (ART) 5. Strato 6. La Confitería del Nido 7-8. Franck Menichetti 9-10. Priori 11…
Read More
Asís logo collection volume 2: 1-4. Advanced Radar Technologies (ART) 5. Strato 6. La Confitería del Nido 7-8. Franck Menichetti 9-10. Priori 11-13. 4eAteliers 14. Floodin 15-17. Cirugía Argentina 18-19. Loop 20-21. Miks 22-23. Meltaím 24-25. Premier Residences 26-27. Gourmet Factory 28. Alfonza 29-30. Premoldeados de Argentina 31. - ¹ 32. Inestable 33. Fiducom 34. La Taniére 35. Wuudi 36. La Aldea² 37. Dana Balicki 38. Le T’Chimi 39. - 40. UnitedNotions (boulot) ¹ done for Viacom ² done for Composé
Read Less
Published:
FOLOW US ON
Facebook
|
Instagram
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Asís .
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Snob Hôtel
by:
Asís .
Branding
3312
29564
Featured On:
8/23/2017
Strato
by:
Asís .
Graphic Design
1850
23631
Featured On:
7/6/2017
PlanetaRunner®
by:
Asís .
Graphic Design
5072
66189
Featured On:
9/25/2016
Gourmet Factory
by:
Asís .
Branding
3627
49376
Featured On:
11/3/2016
Alfonza Woolwear
by:
Asís .
Branding
1602
17531
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
Asís logo collection volume 2: 1-4. Advanced Radar Technologies (ART) 5. Strato 6. La Confitería del Nido 7-8. Franck Menichetti 9-10. Priori 11-13. 4eAteliers 14. Floodin 15-17. Cirugía Argentina 18-19. Loop 20-21. Miks 22-23. Meltaím 24-25. Premier Residences 26-27. Gourmet Factory 28. Alfonza 29-30. Premoldeados de Argentina 31. - ¹ 32. Inestable 33. Fiducom 34. La Taniére 35. Wuudi 36. La Aldea² 37. Dana Balicki 38. Le T’Chimi 39. - 40. UnitedNotions (boulot) ¹ done for Viacom ² done for Composé
Published:
Credits
Asís .
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
logo
Logotype
brand
wordmark
mark
symbol
identity
Isologo
branding
Collection
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.