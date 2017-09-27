Asís .
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Asís Logos Vol.2
3667
452
36
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    Asís logo collection volume 2: 1-4. Advanced Radar Technologies (ART) 5. Strato 6. La Confitería del Nido 7-8. Franck Menichetti 9-10. Priori 11-13. 4eAteliers 14. Floodin 15-17. Cirugía Argentina 18-19. Loop 20-21. Miks 22-23. Meltaím 24-25. Premier Residences 26-27. Gourmet Factory 28. Alfonza 29-30. Premoldeados de Argentina 31. - ¹ 32. Inestable 33. Fiducom 34. La Taniére 35. Wuudi 36. La Aldea² 37. Dana Balicki 38. Le T’Chimi 39. - 40. UnitedNotions (boulot) ¹ done for Viacom ² done for Composé Read Less
    Published:
 
