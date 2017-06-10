



















Adherente is an alternative space for the design industry in the heart of the surrealist

City of Guatemala.





Sabbath was in charge of the Visual Environment of this edition creating a

Brand Ecosystem: built by a diverse range of Illustrations representing abstractions

of letter "A" & Editorial layouts for a synchronized interaction between images &

photography.





The result is a striking display of color and typefaces, to communicate an event that

gathers "Exposure, Coexistence & Learning" to motivate and impulse the growth of

Latin American Talent in Visual Arts.




























