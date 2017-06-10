Hello, 今日は, Salut.
Adherente is an alternative space for the design industry in the heart of the surrealist
City of Guatemala.
Sabbath was in charge of the Visual Environment of this edition creating a
Brand Ecosystem: built by a diverse range of Illustrations representing abstractions
of letter "A" & Editorial layouts for a synchronized interaction between images &
photography.
The result is a striking display of color and typefaces, to communicate an event that
gathers "Exposure, Coexistence & Learning" to motivate and impulse the growth of
Latin American Talent in Visual Arts.
Credits:
Creative Direction + Design: Sabbath
3D Visualizations: Rolando Luther
Intro Speakers: Amorfo
Event Photography: Media Collective Studio
Opening Titles:
- Direction: Rick Rush & JPPolk / 2D: Rick Rush / 3D: JPPolk & Daniel Molina
-Music: Alex Hentze
Thank You!