Craigslist Encounters: an ongoing photo series created in Los Angeles. The following subjects have all answered this advertisement on Craigslist.
"Portrait subject needed.
compensation: $20 per hour
Portrait photographer seeking subjects. Looking for interesting people to photograph... all shapes, races, genders and sizes are welcome. I will come to you at you're convenience."
