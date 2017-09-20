Kremer Johnson Photography
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Message
Message
Craigslist Encounters
441
67
3
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Craigslist Encounters: an ongoing photo series created in Los Angeles. The following subjects have all answered this advertisement on Craigslist.
"Portrait subject needed.
compensation: $20 per hour 
Portrait photographer seeking subjects. Looking for interesting people to photograph... all shapes, races, genders and sizes are welcome. I will come to you at you're convenience."
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.