Laracon EU 2017 - Rebranding and campaign

Laracon EU is all about building the best technical products possible. The new campaign and identity is all about flexible building blocks and c… Read More
Laracon EU is all about building the best technical products possible. The new campaign and identity is all about flexible building blocks and connection shapes. Together with a custom designed typeface and a bold colour palette it's a refreshing campaign in the world of developer conferences.
Laracon EU is a unique international Laravel event with over 750 attendees. The conference has multiple tracks and is focusing on in-depth technical talks. Read Less
Published:
Laracon EU is a unique international Laravel event with over 750 attendees. The conference has multiple tracks and is focusing on in-depth technical talks. You learn about the state of the industry while networking with like-minded and diversely experienced developers.
This year was the fifth anniversary and Laracon decided to do something unique. Now you could design your own personalized conference badge.
Laracon EU is all about building the best technical products possible. The new campaign and identity is all about flexible building blocks and connection shapes. Together with a custom designed typeface and a bold colour palette it's a refreshing campaign in the world of developer conferences.
Laracon EU is a unique international Laravel event with over 750 attendees. The conference has multiple tracks and is focusing on in-depth technical talks.