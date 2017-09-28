Discover
Colin Bigelow
London, United Kingdom
Vancouver Airport
Colin Bigelow
London, United Kingdom
Vancouver Airport
VANCOUVER
AIRPORT
YVR 2032
Working in calibration with
Wonderlust
I illustrated 5 images for both a print and animated campaign to be displayed at Vancouver International Airport
SKETCHES
Thank You!
Colin Bigelow
London, United Kingdom
Colin Bigelow
London, United Kingdom
Tags
graphic illustration
contemporary
ILLUSTRATION
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
