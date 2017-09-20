Smart identity and website for construction company





Sisco is a company that makes homes from massive wood modules. The new and smart way Sisco builds multi-storey houses were the focus of the identity and website Bond designed.





The website was developed to be a user-friendly experience for both the visitors of the website and the personnel of Sisco: the News -section of the site is integrated with the Mynewsdesk publishing service; the clever usage of SVG backgrounds enables endless scalability while retaining the quality; and the site’s Google Maps component is connected to Sisco’s locations, so that the visitor can easily find available apartments.











