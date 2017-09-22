Founded by Yusuf Suali and Alee Vyabandi in 2013, We Are Here Football Clubbrings together refugees whose asylum requests have been denied and who therefore are not allowed to stay in The Netherlands, yet, who cannot return to their home countries either. Together with Katarína Gališinová we initiated campaigning and merchandising for the We Are Here Football Club in order to answer the question: What is the role of art when collaborating with the politically sensible? How can we, from the position of a visual storyteller and a graphic designer, help the football club achieve what they need and still be authors?
This collaborative project carries its title after the initiative itself in an honouring manner and aims to share the authorship among all parties involved.
Katarína Gališinová (1992, Slovakia), an engaged storyteller, reached out to collaborate on her upcoming exhibition, focussing on the heroes of We Are Here FC. It’s an unique football team formed by undocumented migrants 'living' in the Netherlands. Together we’ve made football cards for the team. As the society pushes them away without giving them recognition as citizens, these cards can give them recognition as footballers and contribute to raise awareness about their movement. Exhibited in the group exhibition ‘The Flipside’ in Het Nutshuis.
