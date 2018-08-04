Pardon My Heart
It's a fallen situation
When all eyes are turned in
And a love isn't flowing
The way it could have been
You brought it all on
Oh, but it feels so wrong
You brought it all on
No, no, no, i don't believe this song
You brought it all on
It's a sad communication
With little reason to believe
When one isn't giving
And one pretends to receive
You brought it all on
Oh, but it feels so wrong
You brought it all on
No, no, no, i don't believe this song
You brought it all on
Pardon my heart
If I showed that I cared
But i love you more than moments
We have or have not shared
You brought it all on
Oh, and it feels so good
You brought it all on
When love flows the way that it should
You brought it all on
It feels so good
It feels so good
You feel good
NEIL YOUNG
Thank You!