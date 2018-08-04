Pardon My Heart









It's a fallen situation

When all eyes are turned in

And a love isn't flowing

The way it could have been





You brought it all on

Oh, but it feels so wrong

You brought it all on

No, no, no, i don't believe this song

You brought it all on





It's a sad communication

With little reason to believe

When one isn't giving

And one pretends to receive





You brought it all on

Oh, but it feels so wrong

You brought it all on

No, no, no, i don't believe this song

You brought it all on





Pardon my heart

If I showed that I cared

But i love you more than moments

We have or have not shared





You brought it all on

Oh, and it feels so good

You brought it all on

When love flows the way that it should

You brought it all on

It feels so good

It feels so good

You feel good



