Pardon My Heart


It's a fallen situation
When all eyes are turned in
And a love isn't flowing
The way it could have been

You brought it all on
Oh, but it feels so wrong
You brought it all on
No, no, no, i don't believe this song
You brought it all on

It's a sad communication
With little reason to believe
When one isn't giving
And one pretends to receive

You brought it all on
Oh, but it feels so wrong
You brought it all on
No, no, no, i don't believe this song
You brought it all on

Pardon my heart
If I showed that I cared
But i love you more than moments
We have or have not shared

You brought it all on
Oh, and it feels so good
You brought it all on
When love flows the way that it should
You brought it all on
It feels so good
It feels so good
You feel good

NEIL YOUNG
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.