The Picture Library

Identity Development





The Picture Library is an art lending service run by Leeds Art Gallery with a heritage dating back to the 1960s. At its heart it aims to ‘make art part of everyday life’.





We have worked closely with The Picture Library over a number of years to strengthen and develop the visual identity beyond the initial re-launch campaign materials. As part of this process we have designed a membership welcome pack and a full suite of membership materials and documents, a tri-annual newsletter plus wayfinding and display furniture for selection day events at the gallery.