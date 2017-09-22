The Archipelago
The Picture Library
Identity Development

The Picture Library is an art lending service run by Leeds Art Gallery with a heritage dating back to the 1960s. At its heart it aims to ‘make art part of everyday life’.

We have worked closely with The Picture Library over a number of years to strengthen and develop the visual identity beyond the initial re-launch campaign materials. As part of this process we have designed a membership welcome pack and a full suite of membership materials and documents, a tri-annual newsletter plus wayfinding and display furniture for selection day events at the gallery.
