Justin Bettman
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Motorola
Photography
Advertising
Set Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/17/2017
Justin Bettman
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Motorola
Photography
Advertising
Set Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/17/2017
About
About
Motorola image library
Published:
Photographer: Justin Bettman
Client: Motorola
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather
Retouching: H+O
Creative Team: Mike Hahn, Ryan Blank, Thiago Cruz, Vanessa Hobbs, Amandine Fabian
Producer: Jessica Fiore
Thank You!
Justin Bettman
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Celebrity Portraits
by:
Justin Bettman
Photography
2464
64891
Featured On:
3/23/2017
Portraits
by:
Justin Bettman
Digital Photography
3157
72352
Featured On:
3/13/2017
#SetintheStreet
by:
Justin Bettman
Photography
710
6652
Featured On:
12/25/2016
Advertising Work
by:
Justin Bettman
Photography
126
2929
Dark
by:
Justin Bettman
Digital Photography
206
1933
Basic Info
Motorola image library
Published:
Project Made For
OD—NYC
New York, NY, USA
Credits
Justin Bettman
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Tags
motorola
Photography
set design
justin bettman
Advertising
corbero house
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
