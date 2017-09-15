Ray Oranges
Ray Oranges
Florence, Italy
Message
Message
Various Illustration - 2017
1031
202
16
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
ColoRay - Personal project of two animations with my friends @Emanuele Colombo. Florence and Sydney.
I AM NATURE - Sinuously abstract body shapes in relation to the nature that surrounds us. Persona project
EDF - Illustrations for a EDF France. “The sun, everyone can benefit from his energy”
FRIDAY - Personal project 
TOSCANINI - A tribute to Toscanini a italian famous composer
ICON DESIGN - "Kitchen Dossier" Mondadori
INCREMENT MAG - state of cloud computing and best practices for small and large companies.
