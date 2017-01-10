The branding of the stationary that stands in the center of organizer notebooks, created in collaboration with Design Phil, who has many fans from brands such as “midori” and “traveler’s note”.





PLOTTER is [a planner, a organizer, a strategizer] and is the philosophy of the brand itself. It is a brand that devises the tools necessary for those who will clear the path to the future through creativity, i.e. PLOTTERs.



Tools such as the “Refill Memo Pad” which, through rebuilding the organizer refill as a memo pad that opens 180 degrees, allows for a variety of uses to be realized, and the “Plotter Leather Binder” which is the simplest structure on the market. We assist the creator by offering new and innovative ideas.



