Natural Highs Festival 2017

Natural Highs is an electronic outdoor music festival in Antwerp, Belgium. I created the artwork used throughout the identity and developed some graphic design solutions for 2017's edition, such as the main poster, flyers, part of their facebook content, wristbands, stage banners, among others.





The main idea was to represent not only the electronic music using the geometric elements but also nature, where the event takes place, adding some organic and natural elements. The illustration had to be done in isometric perspective in order to incorporate their logo, which is also isometric, as the main element. I also created a short teaser where the viewer navigates the illustration from different points of view.