Serafim Mendes
Porto, Portugal
Message
Message
Natural Highs Festival 2017
2139
310
25
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Natural Highs is an electronic outdoor music festival in Antwerp, Belgium. I created the artwork used throughout the identity and developed some graphic design solutions for 2017's edition, such as the main poster, flyers, part of their facebook content, wristbands, stage banners, among others. 

The main idea was to represent not only the electronic music using the geometric elements but also nature, where the event takes place, adding some organic and natural elements. The illustration had to be done in isometric perspective in order to incorporate their logo, which is also isometric, as the main element. I also created a short teaser where the viewer navigates the illustration from different points of view.
Main poster
Close-ups from the main artwork
Festival teaser. Music: Adryiano - On My Side
Facebook page picture and cover image
Example/template posts for Facebook



3D logotype
Afterparty artwork
Monochrome render for website background (yellow)
Monochrome render for website background (purple)
Photography by Natural Highs Festival


Thanks for watching!
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.