Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Mattias Lindström
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Personal Illustrations Mix
Illustration
Art Direction
Digital Art
2991
600
34
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/15/2017
Wacom Cintiq
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Mattias Lindström
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Personal Illustrations Mix
Illustration
Art Direction
Digital Art
2991
600
34
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/15/2017
Add to Collection
Tools Used
Tools
Wacom Cintiq
About
About
A selection of personal illustrations made in 2017.
Published:
:-) Thanks for watching (-:
Instagram
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Mattias Lindström
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Late night illustration sessions
by:
Mattias Lindström
Illustration
1983
28777
Featured On:
11/28/2016
Hover Board-Characters
by:
Mattias Lindström
Character Design
1476
14330
Featured On:
6/11/2016
STYLE FILES The quest for the Original Disk
by:
Mattias Lindström
Character Design
1713
22418
Featured On:
6/19/2016
Spray Drone - Poster
by:
Mattias Lindström
Character Design
540
3346
Brand New Painting Machines
by:
Mattias Lindström
Character Design
984
4341
Featured On:
7/1/2015
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
A selection of personal illustrations made in 2017.
Published:
Credits
Mattias Lindström
Barcelona, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
airbrush
80s
grain
Retro
retrofuturistic
popart
Tools Used
Wacom Cintiq
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.