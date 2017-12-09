Sphynx
Sphynx is a product that seeks facilitating the shift on perception of traditional and complicated beauty routines. It comprises a shaving device with a simple mechanism that can be set in one of four positions for its use: The first unveils a rechargeable water spray that helps refresh the skin before shaving. The second one includes a moisturizing soap made from shea butter to moisturize the skin. The third shows the razors employed for shaving. The fourth and last position stores a piece of soap.
Its compact and portable design makes Sphynx an innovative accessory that is easy to handle and with great advantages for active people.
The packaging stands out for its shape and intense color palette praising the energy and joviality of the brand. The icon represents, in a simple and concise way, the main product's objective: Shaving supported by a friendly & accessible language. The brand pattern is inspired by circular polka dots that create a relaxed but dynamic texture complementing the brand's graphic communication. Gotham typography was selected for its geometric, readable and timeless style to accompany Sphynx's typographical provisions, complementing the modern tone of voice required by the brand..
Sphynx es un producto que busca facilitar el cambio de percepción de rutinas de belleza tradicionales y complicadas. Se trata de un dispositivo de afeitar con un mecanismo sencillo que puede colocarse en una de cuatro posiciones para su utilización: La primera devela un rociador recargable de agua para refrescar la piel antes del afeitado. La segunda incluye un jabón humectante elaborado a base de karité ( árbol de mantequilla ) para humectar la piel. La tercera muestra las cuchillas utilizadas para afeitar. La cuarta y última posición almacena un repuesto de jabón.
Su diseño compacto y portátil, convierte a Sphynx en un accesorio innovador, fácil de manejar y con grandes ventajas para personas activas.
El empaque destaca por su forma y paleta de colores intensa que elogia la energía y jovialidad de la marca. El ícono representa, de una manera simple y concisa, el objetivo principal del proyecto: El afeitado apoyado de un lenguaje amigable y accesible. El patrón de marca se inspira en lunares circulares que crean una textura relajada pero dinámica complementando la comunicación gráfica de la marca. La tipografía Gotham fue seleccionada por su estilo geométrico, legible y atemporal para acompañar las disposiciones tipográficas de Sphynx logrando complementar el tono de voz moderno requerido por la marca.
