The Sentinels
Title: The Sentinels (Working title)
Client: N/A

This concept was originally created for a video game client, but I ended up deciding to go a different direction in the end, something with a lighter more kid friendly theme.

I really liked how these turned out though both in design, theme and color.

I wanted this juxtaposition of bright electric colors mixed with a darker more glum theme.

I'd love to have these turned into a "Shadow of the Colossus" type game in the future, I'm open to pitching this idea to a developer down the road.
