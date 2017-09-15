Title: The Sentinels (Working title)

This concept was originally created for a video game client, but I ended up deciding to go a different direction in the end, something with a lighter more kid friendly theme.



I really liked how these turned out though both in design, theme and color.



I wanted this juxtaposition of bright electric colors mixed with a darker more glum theme.



I'd love to have these turned into a "Shadow of the Colossus" type game in the future, I'm open to pitching this idea to a developer down the road.