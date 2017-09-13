AXYL
Allermuir
2017
A sustainable statement

The AXYL collection is part of LAYER’s commitment to working with companies to lower their impact on the environment with engaging but responsible new products.

The recycled aluminium in the Y-frame of the chairs uses just 5% of the energy required to create new aluminium and offers significant cost savings; the chair shells, stool tops and café table tops are available in a variety of low-impact materials, including recycled wood fibre, reclaimed timber and recycled nylon, offering an efficient method of re-using waste product from the furniture industry. 
