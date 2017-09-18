The Mile
The beach is a shared space in which people from all backgrounds, classes and cultures collectively let their guard down. In a country still healing from a past marred by inequality, this setting is a testimony to Nelson Mandela’s dream of a rainbow nation. This series celebrates one mile of these beaches on the KwaZulu-Natal coast, a vision of what our country could be - in equal parts naivety, and hope.
Martin, Lyle
Nontobeko, Ettiene
Full collection: http://www.kevingoss-ross.com/themile/
Assisted by: Erin Wulfsohn, Ruben Dantuma, Keegan Crawford and Samora Chapman.
