The Mile

The beach is a shared space in which people from all backgrounds, classes and cultures collectively let their guard down. In a country still healing from a past marred by inequality, this setting is a testimony to Nelson Mandela’s dream of a rainbow nation. This series celebrates one mile of these beaches on the KwaZulu-Natal coast, a vision of what our country could be - in equal parts naivety, and hope.

Eric
Eddie and Tommie 
Lucky
Monica, Silethemba and Felix, Innocent
Adam
Saneliswa
Nondumiso and Zinthle 
Ettiene
Njabulo
Seth, Calbe, Caleb and Eli.
Evana and Jolly
Kurt
Nomsa, Portia, Mmapula, and Kate
Kholiwe, Wanda and Mzwake
Anton, Renasia, Malik, Aidan and Hugan
Sini and Sanna
Skhumbuzo
Colin
Marcelle
Mzwandile
Palesa, Lerato and Lebo
Johnny
Calvin
Jonty and Rhian
Gijs
Siyanda and Sipho
Kingzkid
Louis John and Campbell
Tracey and Verne
Dave and Lucy
Ntumbi, Ntombifuthi, Masesi and Mandla
Martin, Lyle
Joan and Paul
Nonhlanhla and Nompilo
Kabelo and Thuso
Thembile and Pinkie
Zondwa, Zinhle, Zondi, Gadi, Noabimpi and Malahle 
Omo and Thabo
MJ
Nontobeko, Ettiene
Sinthea and Nelly 
Nicole and Brent.

Full collection: http://www.kevingoss-ross.com/themile/
Assisted by:  Erin Wulfsohn, Ruben Dantuma, Keegan Crawford and Samora Chapman.  
Thank You!
