Dazzle Ship (Single Project)
My debut children’s book, Dazzle Ship, is authored by Chris Barton and published by Lerner Book. Dazzle Ship has been honored by the 2017 Society of Illustrators New York Original Art "Dilys Evans Founders Award".
Dazzle Ship is the story behind the thousands of war ships painted with bold colors and crazy patterns during WW1 to evade German U-Boats' attacks. Sounds interesting? You can get a copy anywhere books are sold in American or online here.
Book Trailer
Book Pages
Sketches
Research Examples
Publisher: Lerner Books
Author: Chris Barton
Editor: Carol Hinz
AD: Danielle Carnito
Book Trailer video by Munira, Music by Bensound.
Photos by Munira.
