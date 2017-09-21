Shane Griffin
Chromatic Black
    Exploration of light & glass
Following on my from original Chomatic seriesthese explorations show the process of light transitioning through defective glass, this time, in a darker environment. As the colors fail to converge at one focus through the lens, the spectrum splits, causing beautiful emissions of hues & tones. 
