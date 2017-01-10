salt real estate - branding

About

Salt is a young real estate developer that loves pushing the boundaries of apartment construction. Our client strongly believes that great architecture combined with beautiful design generates happiness. This is the company’s foundation as well as the starting point of the new name (formerly named Chrigabo) and the rebranding. The new Salt only builds high-standard, strikingly beautiful living spaces. details make the design. This part of the quote of famous architect and designer Charles Eames is now the drive for the Salt founders to deliver high-level, detailed finishing and calculated minimalism for both building facades and interiors. That’s what we love to hear because we’re also into details and simplicity in design. Once we agreed that we were all on the same page, we built a brand with strong potential for becoming non-typical real estate branding. techniques & textures. The intention of Salt is to deliver extremely high-quality living spaces with superior materials and classy textures. This was integrated into the branding, which resulted in a careful selection of paper and printing techniques. No technical effort was spared in this case. design. build. surf. Real estate websites are generally designed so that the visitor gets an overview of the properties that are available. But not here because Salt’s premium positioning made it possible to stand out online as well. We gave www.salt-projects.be a spacious design, minimised the animation aspect and gave high priority to an architectural mood. The experience online and offline created a perfect synergy. covering the launch. How did we launch the new name and brand? We made a book with one hell of a wow factor. The hardcover book with customised photography was wrapped in a sleeve with the former name on it. When torn off, the beautiful book with the new name revealed themselves. Read Less

