zaoeyo ( Xiaolin Zeng )
雨湖区, China
Message
Message
OFFF Milano 2018 Main Titles
5601
1143
64
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
It's a great opportunity to explore and learn new things while making event titles. The starting idea is from real life experience that I had several travels to my father's hometown where is the rural area of China, and the visual of electric Tower and woods hiding in the mist struck me. Also, I was living in a city where construction is going very frequently, which influenced my mood a lot. As a result, I'd like to make a film which the storyline goes from misty woods to industrialized city where construction is heavy. I looked into lots of materials in which have a giant as the main character and find several films and concept art, like Simon Stalenhag, Jakub Rozalski and EVA in which I learned a lot from their shot composition, and also give me a clear vision that the giant should be in a thin and incomplete body shape. While making the title sequence, I encountered the Netflix new TV series called "Dark", I learned a lot about its color set also its soundtrack inspired the sound designer as well. This work is a huge combination of inspiration, but it starts with a real-life experience.The original color set is black and white, but I decided to use more natural color and make the sequence more like an old century film. Besides the video, there are initial black and white posters I want to show you as well.​​​​​​​


Tool: Cinema 4D / Octane Render / AfterEffects
Title Designer / 3D Artist: zaoeyo (Xiaolin Zeng)
Sound designer: CypherAudio
Special Thanks: RenderBus, Filippo Spiezia
Posters _ gifs:
sequence stills:
Title_cards.gif:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.