Dodge Charger / SE _ special edition/ 440six-pack / 500hp 1970 - Florian Flatau - A serie shot & directed by Patrick Curtet #mpcurtet for @WildboysOnWheels #wow

Production MJ68 Productions Michael Horta

DOP Morgan Mercier - Kyle Daly

Editing Marc Gurung

Final grade by Antonio Lizzie

SPECIAL THANKS Michael & Adam and William Blanc who made this possible.