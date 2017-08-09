The Visuelt Festival 2017

About

The National Norwegian Design Awards [Norwegian: Visuelt] is the largest annual event within visual communication in Scandinavia. The festival co… Read More

The National Norwegian Design Awards [Norwegian: Visuelt] is the largest annual event within visual communication in Scandinavia. The festival consists of a two-day seminar, a creative contest, the award ceremony and a final exhibition. info: grafill.no The identity for 2017 was inspired by the "slit-scan technique", which is a cinematographic process where videos are slit into horizontal pixel strokes to create a wiggly effect. The combination of a simplified cut, and this year's festivals theme "happiness" lay the basis for our solution. Read Less

Published: