The Visuelt Festival 2017
The National Norwegian Design Awards [Norwegian: Visuelt] is the largest annual event within visual communication in Scandinavia. The festival consists of a two-day seminar, a creative contest, the award ceremony and a final exhibition.
The identity for 2017 was inspired by the slit-scan technique, which is a cinematographic process where videos are slit into horizontal pixel strokes to create a wiggly effect. The combination of a simplified cut, and this year's festivals theme "happiness" lay the basis for our solution.
The identity for 2017 was inspired by the slit-scan technique, which is a cinematographic process where videos are slit into horizontal pixel strokes to create a wiggly effect. The combination of a simplified cut, and this year's festivals theme "happiness" lay the basis for our solution.
Art Direction & Design: Bureau Bruneau / Ludvig Bruneau Rossow, Director, Comp / VFX: D’Tox / Knut A. Helgeland, Cinematography: Klaus Rodahl, Music & Sound design: Captain Credible, Dancers: Nanna Scheie & Filippa Osnes Feci / Jump, Stillsphoto: Tanja Steen
Thank You!