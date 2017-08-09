Ludvig Bruneau Rossow
Oslo, Norway
Message
Message
The Visuelt Festival 2017
685
110
6
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The National Norwegian Design Awards [Norwegian: Visuelt] is the largest annual event within visual communication in Scandinavia. The festival co… Read More
    The National Norwegian Design Awards [Norwegian: Visuelt] is the largest annual event within visual communication in Scandinavia. The festival consists of a two-day seminar, a creative contest, the award ceremony and a final exhibition. info: grafill.no The identity for 2017 was inspired by the "slit-scan technique", which is a cinematographic process where videos are slit into horizontal pixel strokes to create a wiggly effect. The combination of a simplified cut, and this year's festivals theme "happiness" lay the basis for our solution. Read Less
    Published:
The Visuelt Festival 2017

The National Norwegian Design Awards [Norwegian: Visuelt] is the largest annual event within visual communication in Scandinavia. The festival consists of a two-day seminar, a creative contest, the award ceremony and a final exhibition.

The identity for 2017 was inspired by the slit-scan technique, which is a cinematographic process where videos are slit into horizontal pixel strokes to create a wiggly effect. The combination of a simplified cut, and this year's festivals theme "happiness" lay the basis for our solution.

Art Direction & Design: Bureau Bruneau / Ludvig Bruneau Rossow, Director, Comp / VFX: D’Tox / Knut A. Helgeland, Cinematography: Klaus Rodahl, Music & Sound design: Captain Credible, Dancers: Nanna Scheie & Filippa Osnes Feci / Jump, Stillsphoto: Tanja Steen
 → The Visuelt Awards introduction
→ Speaker buttons and drink vouchers
→ Visuelt Exhibition 2017 @ Grafill / R21.
→ The Visuelt catalog presenting the contest winners was handed out at the exhibition opening 
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.