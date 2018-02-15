Some thing about stage

About

This project based opera, musical, ballet, I want to show the charm of the stage. They are Opera Phantom、Madama Butterfly、Magic Flute、Turandot an… Read More

This project based opera, musical, ballet, I want to show the charm of the stage. They are Opera Phantom、Madama Butterfly、Magic Flute、Turandot and the "Nutcracker" ballet. Read Less

Published: