Luisa Rivera
London, United Kingdom
Sight & Sound | Client: Soho House (House Notes mag)
I created a series of illustrations, including the cover, for the September issue of Soho House magazine, House Notes. The theme of this issue is Sight and Sound. Thanks for the art direction, Ruth and Niklas!
/ Hice una serie de ilustraciones, incluyendo la portada para la revista de Soho House, House Notes. La temática de este número tiene que ver con la vista y el sonido. ¡Gracias por la dirección de arte, Ruth and Niklas!
