About

Challenge Narvesen is a kiosk chain, with 350 outlets across Norway. The stores serve 175,000 customers every day, providing quick, purchases f… Read More

Challenge Narvesen is a kiosk chain, with 350 outlets across Norway. The stores serve 175,000 customers every day, providing quick, purchases from coffee to confectionary, magazines to movie tickets. It had been well over a decade, since Narvesen had invested in its brand. While still holding a strong position in the high-street, things were changing radically with the sector being redefined by specialists, discounters and online providers. Mission were commissioned to review their situation and make recommendations to take the brand forward. We determined that Narvesen’s purpose, “A bright point in everybody’s day,” was a valuable proposition, but the idea had been neglected over time. We sought to reaffirm this philosophy. Convenience has become a vital luxury in a time starved world. This is Narvesen’s strength and we needed to redefine that connection in customers’ lives. Solution So how do you nurture customer relations, in less time than it takes to buy a pack of gum? We developed a concept called “Flow,” a principle that is at the heart of every customer’s needs. From wide product choices, to inspiring selections, fluid movement, to fast transactions, Flow is a breath of fresh air. It’s hard to touch, but felt everywhere - visually, physically and through easy service. As part of our renewal program, we needed to address the brand identity, which is an icon on the streets of Norway. To continue the legacy that Narvesen had built, we maintained the immediately recognisable ‘N’ initial, but reworked it under the principle of flow. An important function of this identity would be signage. We took great care to balance the new expression, with the demands of visibility, across an unpredictable number of environments. A more contemporary colour palette was introduced, with tones evolving through the spectrum, reflecting Narvesen’s range and availability from night to day. Typography, layout, photography and tone-of voice, were all coordinated to provide a versatile identity, capable of promoting rich roasted coffee one day, and the latest issue of Vogue the next. The new identity contributes to an experience that influences every touchpoint, from smart phone to store – flow can be felt everywhere, every day. Result The Norwegian Customer Satisfaction Barometer by Norwegian Business School BI, measures customer satisfaction and loyalty with more than 9,200 consumers taking part in the survey. It declared Narvesen as a clear first place in the kiosk category. The new brand identity is currently being rolled out in 350 locations in Norway. Read Less

Published: