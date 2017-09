P I P E S II





For me it is the most amazing experience to shoot these places. I go there when nobody is around. You can still smell the incense in the air, you kind of still hear the bombastic sound of the organ but it’s all quiet. Every step echoes and you automatically get very calm yourself. Every little sound feels like eternal noise. Can you feel the silence?





I shot these organs in Southern Germany, Bavaria. Most of them are placed in catholic churches.