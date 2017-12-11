Charlotte Street Foundation Brand

Charlotte Street Foundation encourages artists to make an impact through risk-taking, openness, collaboration, and excellence. Those qualities were certainly kept in mind when designing the brand and website for this thriving cultural catalyst. Artists and art lovers can appreciate the avant-garde nature of the Charlotte Street’s newest piece.
C R E D I T S
Studio—Design Ranch
Creative Directors—Michelle Sonderegger & Ingred Sidie
Designer—Rachel Roth
Copywriter—Claire Gude
Client—Charlotte Street Foundation
