EDO BALL — SEASON TWO

A new season has begun. With the great success around the initial 12 Edo—Ball artworks I have put in some big work over the off-season to create a new series of 10 artworks. Each artwork has a fresh new story and has been finished off in the iconic Edo—Ball style. Edo—Ball is a series of artworks inspired by Basketball, Japan, NBA and Culture. Each artwork is created from scratch and has a unique story behind it. Beautiful basketball art presented as museum quality prints on archival paper. All prints are available in the Japanese 'Oban' print size (10' x 15'). The full collection of 14 artworks are available individually and as sets of 2 or 3. Read Less

