EDO BALL — SEASON TWO
江戸ボール
A new season has begun. With the great success around the initial 12 Edo—Ball artworks I have put in some big work over the off-season to create a new series of 10 artworks. Each artwork has a fresh new story and has been finished off in the iconic Edo—Ball style.
You can view season 1 & 2 and purchase prints of the artwork at www.edoball.com
Thank you and enjoy the new series.
The Wolfpack & The Dirkiryo
強狼 & 兵士
The Wolfpack - Winter is coming in the north and the Timberwolves have bred a new pack leader in Karl-Anthony Towns. While individual wolves have been able to overpower large prey animals, their advantage is in collaborating with their pack. The pack uses their conditions and surroundings to their advantage and will look to venture over a tough terrain in the west to make it to the promised land, the NBA playoffs.
The Dirkiryo - Dirk Nowitzki in the 2011 NBA playoffs could not be stopped, he was possessed. Round after round of the playoffs he took his oppositions souls and left them as Ikiryō. Ikiryō are the souls of still-living people which have left their bodies and move about on their own. Ikiryō commonly appear due to some intense emotion, trauma, or the lack of ability to guard a fallaway jump shot.
The Greek Freak & The Brodie
兵士 & 男性
The Greek Freak - Giannis Antetokounmpo is your modern day gladiator, the new spartacus and the new face of the NBA. Born in Athens, Greece, The Greek Freak is a truely unique player. Not only is it special that he from a culture far from the NBA but his skill set and size is unlike anything we have seen.
The Brodie - The real dude, the people’s man, the fashionista, the MVP, the man. Russ brings a unique vibe to every game and situation, wether it’s his record breaking triple-double season, his famous media interviews or just his loveable approach to life with the ’Why Not?’ mentality.
Here Russ channels his inner Brodie, flexing his Westbrook Frames while contemplating who to samurai next. Why not?
The Durantula & The Gateway
戦闘 & 鳥居
The Durantula - The 2016 NBA season saw a new rivalry in the association. The Durantula and The Brodie were once a team, a force and very close to winning it all. And then it all changed. The following season saw them facing each other as rivals, competing for trophies and ultimately getting it done in different ways. Durant won a championship, Westbrook won MVP, but this didn’t simmer the saltiness.
The Torii - is a gateway, that signals the transition from the profane to the sacred in Shinto religion. In many ways basketball is a gateway for people and their communities. The game offers a special sacred place to, make friends, laugh and share stories. A place where people go to escape real life and come together as one to strengthen bonds and community.
Air Geisha & the Shogun
空気芸者 & 将軍
The air up there is pure. The Air Geisha are entertainers and are thoroughly trained in art, style and hang time. There has not been many who have made it to these heights throughout history besides the Air Geisha. The last to achieve an Air status in Edo Ball was the GOAT, Michael Jordan.
The Shōgun - Held absolute power throughout Japan for hundreds of years, with dominance comparable to that of a King. Even though the Shogunate within Japan ended in 1868, a new Shogunate begun in the NBA in 2003 lead by Lebron James, who is still in power to this current day. Shōgun James has continually been the most powerful force within the association, dominating his 14 year career, proving year after year that there is still no general in the league who can take his place on the throne.
The Offseason & the Sumo
休憩 & 相撲
The Offseason - The four seasons are distinct and beautiful, but there is a fifth season for basketball fans, The Offseason. As the NBA season ends the offseason begins, players and fans of the game have time to rest, repair and become one with the game. One of the most beautiful spectacles of the offseason is the numerous trades and signings you can observe, which can be compared to the Japanese cherry blossom, commonly known as sakura.
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most dominant players ever in the NBA. At 7 ft 1' and tipping the scales at 325 lb, he can easily be compared to Japan's finest sumo wrestlers. It wasn't only about this size though, his agility and coordination was comparable to many NBA guards.
White Chocolate
ホワイトチョコレート
White Chocolate - Jason Williams played in the NBA for 12 years as a point-guard and built a reputation for his street style of play. Due to his flashy style of play, Williams was given the nickname "White Chocolate". Nobody was as pure with the ball and creating for his team in such a unique way. He was popular with team mates and fans. His popularity has continued well after his NBA career and his highlights can be found sprinkled throughout youtube.
Thank You!