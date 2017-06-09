Edgar Berg
Hamburg, Germany
Message
Message
The Next New Wave - Viva Models Paris
1923
191
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    New characters of Viva Model Management Paris featuring Leonie Pleuse, Chané Husselmann, Runa Neuwirth, Keylie Knegt, Merel Zoet. Photographed by… Read More
    New characters of Viva Model Management Paris featuring Leonie Pleuse, Chané Husselmann, Runa Neuwirth, Keylie Knegt, Merel Zoet. Photographed by Edgar Berg and styled by Glen Mban. Read Less
    Published:
T h e   N E X T   N E W   W A V E


New characters of Viva Model Management Paris featuring:
Leonie Pleuse, Chané Husselmann, Runa Neuwirth, Keylie Knegt and Merel Zoet
Photography by Edgar Berg and Fashion Styling by Glen Mban




Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.