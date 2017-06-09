Discover
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Curated Galleries
Creative Tools
Schools & Organizations
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Edgar Berg
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The Next New Wave - Viva Models Paris
Fashion
Photography
Fashion Styling
1923
191
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/6/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Edgar Berg
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The Next New Wave - Viva Models Paris
Fashion
Photography
Fashion Styling
1923
191
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
9/6/2017
Add to Collection
About
About
New characters of Viva Model Management Paris featuring Leonie Pleuse, Chané Husselmann, Runa Neuwirth, Keylie Knegt, Merel Zoet. Photographed by…
Read More
New characters of Viva Model Management Paris featuring Leonie Pleuse, Chané Husselmann, Runa Neuwirth, Keylie Knegt, Merel Zoet. Photographed by Edgar Berg and styled by Glen Mban.
Read Less
Published:
T h e N E X T N E W W A V E
New characters of Viva Model Management Paris featuring:
Leonie Pleuse, Chané Husselmann, Runa Neuwirth, Keylie Knegt and Merel Zoet
Photography by Edgar Berg and Fashion Styling by Glen Mban
www.edgarberg.com
www.instagram.com/edgarbergcom
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Edgar Berg
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Urban Autumn in Manhattan
by:
Edgar Berg
Photography
342
2335
Featured On:
2/3/2017
It's High Noon - Male Fashion Editorial
by:
Edgar Berg
Photography
251
2872
Featured On:
8/25/2016
Light and Shadow
by:
Edgar Berg
Photography
186
1777
Featured On:
8/6/2016
The Marrakech Journey
by:
Edgar Berg
Photography
921
15243
Featured On:
7/4/2016
Catching the last Light
by:
Edgar Berg
Art Direction
1034
7956
Featured On:
3/22/2016
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
New characters of Viva Model Management Paris featuring Leonie Pleuse, Chané Husselmann, Runa Neuwirth, Keylie Knegt, Merel Zoet. Photographed by Edgar Berg and styled by Glen Mban.
Published:
Credits
Edgar Berg
Hamburg, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
portrait
Fashion
new faces
models
Paris
Colourful
Character
black and white
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.